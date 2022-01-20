“Nobody will go” Manager insists Juventus target is not leaving the club

Gianluca Scamacca has continued to impress at Sassuolo amidst interest from Juventus.

The young Italian striker is one of the exciting talents to watch in Serie A and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri could do with a new attacker in this second half of the season and that has led to speculations that Scamacca could move to the club this month.

However, The Black and Greens’ manager, Alessio Dionisi has poured cold water on any suggestion that he would leave.

Giacomo Raspadori is another player at the club who has caught the attention of Juve and several others and Dionisi insists he expects both of them to stay until the end of the season.

He said via Football Italia: “Nobody will go. Gianluca will complete the season with Sassuolo, as will Giacomo. We need them, just as they need Sassuolo and this experience in order to grow.

“They are playing more now than they ever have before.”

Juve FC Says

We know it is hard to sign top players at any club in mid-season because they would be too important for their teams to lose.

However, money can change things and we can still land Scamacca if we offer Sassuolo a great fee. But can Juve afford that now?

We already owe them some money for the transfer for Manuel Locatelli and that makes buying another player from the Emilia-Romagna side tricky.