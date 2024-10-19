Juventus has shown interest in Jonathan David, and there are discussions about potentially signing the Canadian forward in January. Although he is set to become a free agent in the summer, the Bianconeri are considering an earlier move to avoid fierce competition for his signature. The idea of securing his services six months in advance would give Juve an advantage, but there are significant challenges to completing the transfer in the winter window.

One major hurdle in signing David, according to a report in Il Bianconero, is the fact that he is a non-European Union (non-EU) player. Juventus has already filled its available non-EU slots, making it impossible to register the Canadian forward unless a current non-EU player is sold or released. Without freeing up a non-EU spot, the club would be unable to add David to their roster in January. This registration issue complicates Juve’s efforts to bring him in mid-season and means they would need to make a significant roster change to accommodate him.

Despite this obstacle, David’s arrival would undoubtedly strengthen Juventus’ attacking options. The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a prolific goal-scorer in Ligue 1, and his pace, versatility, and finishing skills make him a valuable asset for any team looking to boost their offensive threat. Given the inconsistency in Dusan Vlahovic’s form and the need for more depth in the forward line, David could provide a much-needed alternative in attack. His potential move would help alleviate the pressure on Vlahovic and allow for better squad rotation.

However, the timing of this transfer appears more favourable for the summer when Juventus will have greater flexibility to adjust their squad and register non-EU players. By then, the club can assess their current roster, potentially offload players, and create the necessary space to add David without facing registration issues.

For now, Juventus will need to maximise the contributions of their current attackers and continue performing well in the league. The pursuit of David, whether in January or as a free agent next summer, remains a strategic move aimed at improving the team’s long-term prospects.