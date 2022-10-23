Pavlovic
Non-EU status could force Juventus to wait until the summer to sign defender

October 23, 2022 - 9:30 pm

Juventus is keen to sign Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlović as they rebuild their squad.

They lost Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini in the last transfer window and bolstered their group with Gleison Bremer.

However, they might need more men in that position to make things better for them and Pavlovic is on their radar.

The defender has thrived at RB Salzburg. However, it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

But Juve cannot sign him in the January transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report reveals they have filled up their non-EU spots and will have to make room for him to join.

That can only happen in the summer when they have offloaded some non-European players.

Juve FC Says

We have the defenders that can take us through this season, so we can suspend adding Pavlovic to our squad for now.

The defender will keep developing at Salzburg, but it might be smarter if we add him to our squad now and allow him to remain on loan at his present club until the summer.

At 21, he still has time on his side and he might become the ideal replacement for De Ligt.

