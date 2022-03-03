North London duo could sabotage Juve’s plans for Torino youngster

Even though Juventus have scouts all around the world, they mostly do their fishing close to home.

That is why the Bianconeri are often linked with the best up-and-coming talent in Serie A – even those who play at the other side of Turin.

Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, Juventus and Torino still conduct business on some occasions.

Apparently, the Old Lady’s management is keeping tabs on the Granata’s young wingback Wilfried Singo.

The Ivorian has been impressive since the previous campaign, and is becoming one of the best Serie A players in his role.

The 21-year-old is blessed with strength, speed as well as a fine technical touch. This season, he has contributed in three goals and four assists in 25 Serie A appearances thus far.

But according to CBS Sport via ilBianconero, two Premier League clubs could sabotage Federico Cherubini’s plans.

The source claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Singo’s services.

Juve FC say

Since the arrival of Fabio Paratici, the Spurs have been very active on the Italian front. The former Juventus sporting director has already reunited with his old pupils Cristian Romero, Dejan Kuluseski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone if the North Londoners sign Singo next summer. After all, he appears to be the type of wingback who would suit Antonio Conte’s tactical scheme.

As for Juventus, it would be hard for them to beat their English rivals if a bidding war ensues. And let’s not forget that Torino would surely prefer to sell their starlet to anyone rather than their crosstown rivals.