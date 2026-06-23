Norway vs France | Group I, Matchday 3 | Friday 26 June 2026, 15:00 local (19:00 UTC)

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA

Group I Standings: France 1st (6 pts, GD +5) | Norway 2nd (6 pts, GD +4) | Senegal 3rd (0 pts) | Iraq 4th (0 pts)

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Both Norway and France arrive at Matchday 3 with six points from two wins apiece, meaning the Group I title is the only thing separating them. A France win confirms them as group winners; a Norway win would see the Norwegians top the group for the first time at a World Cup since their sole appearance in 1998. A draw is enough to qualify both sides, but goal difference could yet determine seeding and the knockout draw, making this a match neither side will approach casually.

Verdict

France are expected to shade this Group I finale, backed by a squad depth and tournament pedigree Norway cannot yet match, with the best available price on a France win sitting at 4/5. Both sides have been scoring freely in Boston and Erling Haaland will ensure this is no rout, making France to win and both teams to score a compelling combination at available prices.

Norway vs France Match Preview

Norway vs France World Cup 2026 predictions are dominated by one question: can Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard’s side make history against a French squad packed with Champions League-level talent? Norway are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and have already exceeded expectations, defeating Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in their opening two fixtures. Haaland has scored four goals in those two games and arrives at Gillette Stadium in the form of his life.

France, managed by Didier Deschamps, bring a 100 per cent record into this match, having beaten Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 without looking troubled. Kylian Mbappe has also contributed four goals in the group stage and is the focal point of a front line that includes Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Michael Olise. With six points already secured, Deschamps has the luxury of managing minutes, though a top-of-group finish and momentum heading into the round of 16 will incentivise a competitive selection.

Where this match is decided is likely in transition. Norway counter-attack with pace and directness through Antonio Nusa on the flanks and Haaland’s movement between the lines, while France’s full-backs push high and leave space to exploit. France’s defensive quality, anchored by William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, remains the most formidable backline Norway will have faced at this tournament, and how Solbakken’s side navigate that will shape the result.

Team Form

Norway – Last 5

Senegal (H): Won 3-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Iraq (A): Won 4-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Sweden (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Switzerland (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Norway’s form at this tournament has been impressive. Back-to-back wins over Senegal and Iraq, with seven goals scored, confirm that Solbakken’s side have arrived as a genuine attacking force rather than makeweights. The 3-2 win over Senegal carried a nervy edge, and their defence has shipped three goals in two games, which France will have noted.

France – Last 5

Iraq (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Senegal (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Colombia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

France have been efficient rather than spectacular in the group stage, winning both games without conceding in competitive play at this tournament. The pre-tournament friendly defeat to Ivory Coast was the only blemish in recent weeks and looks like an outlier given the controlled performances since. Deschamps’ side have scored six group-stage goals without reply, which underlines the challenge facing Norway’s defence.

Norway vs France Head To Head

Norway and France have met 16 times in total, but their recent head-to-head record is limited in competitive context. The last meeting came in a friendly in May 2014 when France won 4-0 in Paris. Norway won the previous encounter 2-1 at home in August 2010. The sides have never met in the World Cup finals, and their only competitive meetings came in qualifying campaigns in 1988 and 1989 as well as European Championship qualification in 1987. Norway’s most recent competitive result against France was a 1-1 draw in 1989 World Cup qualifying. The historical record marginally favours France, but the absence of recent competitive meetings makes this closer to a fresh contest than the record suggests.

Team News

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has no new injury concerns reported ahead of Matchday 3. Haaland is fit and leading the attack having scored four goals in two games, while Odegaard, the captain, has been the creative fulcrum. The squad has depth across all positions, with Alexander Sorloth and Jørgen Strand Larsen available as alternatives up front. With qualification already secured, Solbakken may rotate one or two fringe players, but the core XI is expected to be close to full strength given what is at stake for the group standings.

France have no fresh injury disruptions ahead of the fixture. Mbappe has been sharp throughout the tournament and will lead the line again. Deschamps is expected to rotate cautiously, potentially resting one of the central midfielders, with N’Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Adrien Rabiot all available. Theo Hernandez has been attacking from left back throughout the group stage and is expected to continue in that role. With qualification secured and momentum in their favour, the only genuine question is how many changes Deschamps makes ahead of the knockout rounds.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjørkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe (c), Barcola

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Haaland and France’s central defensive pairing of Saliba and Upamecano is the axis on which this game turns. Haaland has scored four goals in two World Cup appearances so far, and his combination of physicality and movement has caused problems for every defence he has faced at this tournament. Saliba, however, has been one of the most composed centre-backs in the group stage and Upamecano offers the pace to recover in behind. If France can deny Haaland space in behind and force Norway to play through rather than over their block, Deschamps’ side should control the match. Norway’s ability to create through Odegaard’s combinations with Nusa in wide areas will be equally important if Haaland is kept quiet.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win @ 4/5

France are the stronger side on paper and have conceded just one goal across both World Cup group matches. With six points already banked and Mbappe in form with four tournament goals, Deschamps’ side have the quality to see off a Norway side that has been exposed defensively, having conceded three goals in two games. France at 4/5 reflects their clear superiority and is supported by a group-stage record of 6-1 in goals.

Goals Market: Both Teams To Score @ best available price

Norway have scored in every game at this tournament and Haaland’s involvement virtually guarantees a threat. France have also scored in all five of their recent matches. Norway have conceded in both group games, and France’s attack is potent enough to score against any defence. Both teams to score is backed by the evidence on both sides of this fixture.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer

Mbappe has four goals in two World Cup appearances at this tournament and is France’s primary outlet. He has been involved in every France attacking move of note and his pace against Norway’s high defensive line presents a recurring threat. He is the standout anytime scorer selection in this match.

Bet Builder: France Win + Both Teams To Score

Combining France to win with both teams to score at boosted prices reflects the most probable outcome given the evidence. Norway’s attack is too dangerous to be shut out entirely, while France’s quality is too consistent to be beaten. This combination offers a stronger return than either selection alone and is grounded in both teams’ group-stage scoring records.

Norway vs France Odds Across Operators

The Norway vs France betting odds below reflect the best available prices from leading operators at time of writing.

Norway Win – 4/1

Draw – 10/3

France Win – 4/5

Over 2.75 Goals – 5/6

Under 2.75 Goals – 1/1

Odds correct at time of publication. Subject to change.

How To Watch + How To Bet

How To Watch

Norway vs France is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and ITVX on Friday 26 June 2026, with kick-off at 19:00 UTC. ITVX provides free online streaming for viewers in the UK without a cable subscription. Check local listings for coverage details across other markets.

How To Bet

To place a bet on Norway vs France through a licensed UK operator, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed and regulated UK betting operator. Register an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any required identity verification. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Search for Norway vs France under Group I fixtures. Select your market, for example France to Win or Both Teams To Score. Enter your stake, review your bet slip, and confirm your bet.

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