Not a big surprise as Bonucci leaves Italy camp

Leonardo Bonucci has left the Italy national team camp after failing to recover from injury.

The Juventus defender has struggled with his fitness for much of this season and has hardly played for the club all year round.

This has seen him not make as many contributions to the black and whites as everyone wants.

However, the Italy national team still named him in their squad for the latest matches and he was hoping he would be fit to contribute.

But that hasn’t happened and Football Italia reports he has left the Azzurri camp to return to Turin, where he will continue his recovery.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been very injury-prone this season and the defender seems to be at the very end of his playing days at the moment.

Juve needs new centre-backs and we must replace him when this campaign finishes if we want to stand a good chance of having a fine campaign the next time.

His deal does not expire until 2024 and we need his presence in our dressing room to guide the next generation of players.

This season, Max Allegri has given chances to young players and he seems prepared for the departure of his top stars.