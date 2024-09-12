The midfielder had been their top transfer target all summer, so the Bianconeri paid a significant fee to convince Atalanta to sell him.

Although Atalanta was reluctant to part with him, Koopmeiners pushed for the move, making the transfer happen.

He is set to make his debut for Juventus this weekend and is expected to cement a permanent place in the team.

Koopmeiners has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A, attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe during the transfer window.

While Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature, was the price fair?

AC Milan legend Zvonimir Boban doesn’t think so, believing that the midfielder was overpriced at €60 million.