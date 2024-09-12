Juventus spent €60 million to sign Teun Koopmeiners during the last transfer window.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Another issue is the quality and class of the players at certain levels, but be careful : a beautiful Juve is being born with a great coach. Koopmeiners is not worth 60 million. He is an excellent player, but he is not a champion who changes the dimension of a team, especially not a team like Juventus “.
Koopmeiners is a good midfielder, and if he gets the job done for us, he will have justified his price tag.
