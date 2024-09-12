Juventus spent €60 million to sign Teun Koopmeiners during the last transfer window.

The midfielder had been their top transfer target all summer, so the Bianconeri paid a significant fee to convince Atalanta to sell him.

Although Atalanta was reluctant to part with him, Koopmeiners pushed for the move, making the transfer happen.

He is set to make his debut for Juventus this weekend and is expected to cement a permanent place in the team.

Koopmeiners has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A, attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe during the transfer window.

While Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature, was the price fair?

AC Milan legend Zvonimir Boban doesn’t think so, believing that the midfielder was overpriced at €60 million.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Another issue is the quality and class of the players at certain levels, but be careful : a beautiful Juve is being born with a great coach. Koopmeiners is not worth 60 million. He is an excellent player, but he is not a champion who changes the dimension of a team, especially not a team like Juventus “.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is a good midfielder, and if he gets the job done for us, he will have justified his price tag.