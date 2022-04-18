Not a surprise, Ramsey picks up another injury and will certainly return to Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has picked up another injury, and he is now almost certain to return to Juventus at the end of this season.

The midfielder has had an injury-ravaged stint as a Juve player and that has seen him make almost no impact at the club since he moved to Turin in 2019.

He was sent out on loan to Rangers in the last transfer window and the Scottish club was delighted to sign such a big player.

However, he hardly stays fit, just as is the case when he plays for Juventus and that could cut short his spell on the Scottish team.

Tuttojuve reports he picked up yet another injury in his latest match for Rangers yesterday.

The game was against their fierce rivals Celtic and they eventually won it, but he had to be subbed off after suffering another injury.

The report claims he is now likely to return to Juventus because Rangers will not make his transfer permanent considering his poor fitness record.

Juve FC Says

This development is hardly a surprise and it confirms that Juve could be stuck with him for the rest of his deal.

If he cannot impress in this campaign, it would be hard to find another club that will take a chance on the former Arsenal man.