Former Lazio and West Ham striker Paolo Di Canio has some question marks about Thiago Motta’s squad management.

Since the start of the season, the 42-year-old hasn’t truly settled on a starting lineup. While injuries are partially to blame, the manager’s choices were voluntary at times. For instance, he completely left Nicolo Fagioli out of his plans, which forced the midfielder to leave his boyhood club on deadline day.

Moreover, Khephren Thuram has been one of the club’s best performers in recent months, but he’s been finding himself on the bench more often than not, snubbed in favour of the underperforming Teun Koopmeiners.

For Di Canio, the uncertainty that reigns at Juventus when it comes to the pecking order can be counterproductive. The 56-year-old notes that not even Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (whose squad is blessed with world-class talent in all departments) can constantly shift his starting lineup.

“Thiago Motta’s rotation? Not even Guardiola’s Man City could afford it in recent campaigns. From the beginning, he started changing the midfielders, never working on the pitch for the cups.” said the former Juventus forward during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

Di Canio isn’t impressed with the current Juventus squad as well, but names three players who have done better than the rest.

“Among those who have arrived in the summer, none have performed as expected. Are they overvalued? A little, yes, they are not bad but still have no rest in this context.

“Thuram himself has performed in flashes, then the best have been Locatelli, Gatti, because at least in terms of spirit, they bring the Juventus attitude to the pitch, so they can influence the game.”

Thiago Motta had also berated the players’ attitude following the club’s shocking elimination from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Empoli last week.