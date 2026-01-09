Federico Chiesa has been linked with a remarkable return to Juventus just 18 months after leaving the club, but uncertainty inside the Allianz Stadium continues to delay any concrete move. The attacker’s situation has attracted significant attention, particularly given the unexpected manner of his departure and his subsequent spell in England.

Chiesa was frozen out of the squad when Thiago Motta took charge as Juventus manager, a decision that ultimately led to Liverpool stepping in. The move to the Premier League provided him with a fresh start, and he went on to win the league title in his first season, even though he was not a central figure in that campaign. Despite lifting the trophy, his role was largely peripheral, and he did not establish himself as an automatic choice in the starting lineup.

Chiesa’s position at Liverpool

This season, Chiesa is more established within the Liverpool squad, but he still falls short of being a regular starter. His status has led to speculation about his long-term future at the club, with Liverpool open to selling him if the right offer arrives. Should that not materialise, the Reds are prepared to keep him, suggesting there is no urgency on their part to force a transfer.

Juventus have indicated a willingness to explore the possibility of bringing him back, and Chiesa himself is receptive to the idea of a return to Turin. From the player’s perspective, the move appears straightforward, as Liverpool are primarily waiting for an offer that meets their valuation before entering formal negotiations.

Federico Chiesa (Getty Images)

Internal division at Juventus

Despite the apparent alignment between the clubs and the player, progress has been slow. Juventus have yet to submit an official offer, a delay that has puzzled supporters and neutral observers alike. The reasons behind this hesitation are now becoming clearer.

According to Tuttojuve, there is internal division within Juventus regarding Chiesa’s potential return. Not everyone at the club is convinced that re-signing the former Fiorentina player is the right decision at this time. These differing opinions have stalled any decisive action, leaving the situation unresolved.

Until Juventus reach an internal consensus, a move for Chiesa is unlikely to advance. For now, his future remains uncertain, balanced between Liverpool’s stance and Juventus’ ongoing deliberations.