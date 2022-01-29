Not just Aston Villa: Two other European clubs interested in Juventus midfielder

As we noticed throughout the campaign, when it comes to Juve’s midfield department, there’s Manuel Locatelli, and then there’s the rest of the gang.

While the Italian quickly established himself as the biggest asset for the Bianconeri in the middle of park, his teammates are largely dispensable – Rodrigo Bentancur included.

Despite some improved displays as of late, the Uruguayan’s campaign remains mostly underwhelming thus far. Therefore, Federico Cherubini and company are willing to listen to offers.

According to Calciomercato, Aston Villa are still leading the chasing pack for the the player’s signature.

The Villains have proposed an offer of 22 million euros, but the Italians are holding out for at least 30 millions. That is because Bentancur’s former club – Boca Juniors – are entitled to receive 35% of the total sum.

Thus, the English club is expected to return with a higher bid that could reach 25 millions.

While it remains to be seen if such an offer can tempt the Old Lady, the source claims that other clubs have entered the fray.

Unsurprisingly, Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham are considering a switch for the midfielder. However, the Spurs have asked for the player’s services on loan and with no obligation to buy, and these conditions do not please Juventus.

Moreover, Lyon are also in the frame as they’re all set to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United. The French club is yet to table an official bid, but are beginning to gather information on the player.

The next 48 hours will surely be intense on the Bentancur front.