Juventus are searching the market for a new striker capable of providing depth in the final third while acting as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri have already sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina while Arkadiusz Milik is on the transfer list and is expected to leave before the end of the summer.

In recent hours, Maximilian Beier rose onto the scene as a possible candidate to fill the role.

The 21-year-old German has been at Hoffenheim since 2018 and his contract with the club is valid until 2027.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus are keeping tabs on another two alternatives who are amongst the hottest rising talents in Ligue 1.

The first is Arnaud Kalimuendo who is currently representing France U23 at the Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of Paris Saint-Germain who left the nest in 2022 and has been making his mark at Stade Rennais. His contract with the French club runs until June 2027.

Moreover, Juventus are scouting another French Olympic star in Maghnes Akliouche.

The 22-year-old has already made a name for himself after rising through the ranks of Monaco and becoming a regular feature in the first team. The French principality club tied with a long-term contract valid until 2028.

But unlike Beier and Kalimuendo who are natural strikers, Akliouche mostly operates as an attacking midfielder.