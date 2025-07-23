Although the pre-season will officially kick off on Thursday, six Juventus players have already reported to Continassa.

The Bianconeri’s off-season was shortened by their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. After three group-stage matches, they were sent packing by Real Madrid who prevailed in the Round of 16 meeting in Miami, putting an end to the Old Lady’s long and gruelling campaign.

After a few weeks of rest, the Juventus players will begin their preparations for the new season at Continassa this Thursday.

Gleison Bremer reported early to Juventus training camp

As reported earlier this week, Bremer made an early appearance in Turin, returning from his vacation prematurely as he’s hellbent on regaining his optimal physical condition after more than nine months on the sidelines.

The Brazilian suffered an ACL injury in October last year during a Champions League contest against RB Leipzig.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has been making important leaps in his recovery path, and he’s looking to take part in the first summer friendly against Reggiana next week. Hence, he insisted on making a swift return to Continassa and working on a personalised program before rejoining group training when the camp begins.

But according to IlBianconero, Bremer wasn’t the only Juventus player to report early to training, as Lloyd Kelly, Juan Cabal, Mattia Perin, Fabio Miretti, and Nicolò Savona have also returned to the club’s facility.

The identities of these five players are hardly a surprise, because like Bremer, they are also working on recovering from injuries.

Six Juventus players recovering from various injuries

Cabal suffered a similar injury to Bremer last November while on international duty, so he still has some work to do before returning to the field.

As for Perin, he missed the Club World Cup as he had to undergo surgery to repair the damage in his hand. The same goes for Miretti who’s healing from a shoulder operation after hurting himself during his loan stint at Genoa.

Moreover, Kelly and Savona picked up knocks during the tournament, and could be out action for the next few weeks.