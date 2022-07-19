While Juventus have been gaining ground in their negotiations with Torino for Gleison Bremer, the management could also attempt to sign another Serie A defender.

The Bianconeri have already parted ways with the legendary Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season, while Matthijs de Ligt has landed in Germany to complete his transfer to Bayern Munich.

Around 80 million euros should enter the Old Lady’s coffers thanks to the Dutchman’s departure, and Federico Cherubini isn’t planning on wasting any time before reinvesting it.

Juventus have reportedly overtaken Inter in the race for Bremer while offering a larger bid for the Granata.

But according to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, Juventus will also attempt to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina.

The imposing defender has a contract with the Viola until 2023, so he could be available for a relatively low figure (15 million euros).

On the other hand, the source adds that Bremer would cost 40 millions and earn 4.5 millions per season through a five-year contract.

Juve FC say

Interestingly, Milenkovic is also a transfer target of the Nerazzurri, so it would be a major blow for the Lombardian club if the Bianconeri truly manage to land both defenders.

Moreover, Juventus would be able to register an important capital gain from a future resale, as the Serbian’s value should well exceed his current price tag.