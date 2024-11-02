Juventus aren’t only tracking Jonathan David but also his Lille teammate Edon Zhegrova according to the latest rumors in the Italian press.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign a new striker due to their shortage of options upfront. Dusan Vlahovic has been playing non-stop while Arkadiuz Milik has been struggling with a knee injury for several months and won’t return before January.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have joined the queue for David who’s currently running on an expiring contract. The Canadian star has been one of the best bombers in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons, so he has attracted the interest of a host of top European clubs.

But while it remains to be seen if Juventus stand a chance at bringing him in January, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) claims the Bianconeri are also interested in David’s teammate Zhegrova.

The 25-year-old is a Kosovo international who has been plying his trade at the Ligue 1 side since January 2022. His contract with the club is valid until June 2026.

Zhegrova is a left-footed winger who enjoys cutting from the right flank. This season, he has contributed with seven goals and an assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Lille also happen to be Juve’s next opponents in the Champions League. The French side will host Thiago Motta’ men on Tuesday, so this could represent an opportunity for Cristiano Giuntoli to scout David and Zhegrova from close range and perhaps inquire about their availabilities

The two clubs have completed two operations in recent transfer sessions. The Bianconeri signed Timothy Weah in the summer of 2023, before poaching for Tiago Djalo in January 2024.

The American winger had a forgettable first campaign in Turin, but is now finding more space under Motta, especially with Nico Gonzalez out of action. On the other hand, the Portuguese defense is currently on loan at Porto.