Not just Dybala: Another Juventus player could become a free agent next summer

In the last 24 hours or so, Paulo Dybala’s departure from Juventus has completely dominated the news.

The Argentine will walk away once his contract expires by the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement with the management over a renewal.

However, the former Palermo man might not be the only one to embark on a new adventure away from Turin next summer.

According to JuventusNews24, Federico Bernardeschi could also leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Reminiscently to Dybala, the Italian is running on an expiring deal, and the management is only willing to renew his contract for reduced wages.

However, the report claims that the winger is adamant on maintaining his current figures, worth 4 million euros per season.

But as one would expect, the management will be reluctant to meet his demands, which could ultimately prompt a divorce by the end of the campaign.

Bernardeschi first landed in Turin after sealing a switch from Fiorentina in 2017. The Italy international was widely considered amongst the best talents of his generation at the time.

Juve FC say

If the management was unwilling to change its stance to maintain a key player like Dybala, then it is extremely unlikely that it’ll do so in favor of a player who has done very little to justify his current figures.

Since his arrival to the club, the 28-year-old has been mostly a benchwarmer, while his performances on the pitch failed to fulfill his early career promise.