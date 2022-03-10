Not just Dybala: Juventus postpone contract negotiations with other players

This morning, Juventus fans learnt that the the meeting between Juventus and Paulo Dybala’s representative has been postponed.

Jorge Antun landed in Turin in order to resume the negotiations related to the contract renewal. With just three months left in the player’s current contract, this round will surely be a decisive one.

But while a section of the supporters felt concerned after hearing the news, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) explains that the same decision was taken regarding all contract renewals.

In addition to Dybala, Juventus have four other players who are running on expiring deals. They are Juan Cuadrado, Mattia Perin, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio.

The source explains that the board has made the call in order to allow the players to focus on the pitch ahead of important fixtures.

The Bianconeri will take one Sampdoria this Saturday and Salernitana a week later. But most importantly, they’ll host Villarreal next Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Following these three fixtures, another international break will ensue, which should prove to be the right timing for the management to launch a series of crucial contract talks.

Juve FC say

Although we can understand the reasoning behind the decision, the hierarchy could be playing with fire at this point.

With few months remaining until the end of the season, Juventus no longer have the luxury of time.

Therefore, the directors must accelerate the contract talks next week if they’re serious in their attempts of maintaining Dybala and the others beyond the current campaign.