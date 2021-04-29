Not just Everton on Demiral – The defender is wanted by a big Spanish club

Merih Demiral’s future at Juventus in obviously uncertain at this point. The defender is being linked with various clubs as he could depart in the summer.

The Turkish international was considered to be one of the best rising center backs in European football.

However, the 23-year-old has been suffering from recurring injury problems, and has fallen behind in the pecking order.

Current Bianconeri boss Andrea Pirlo clearly favors Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of Demiral who’s been left frustrated with the situation.

Whilst Everton appear to be interested in the player’s services, they will reportedly have some company in the race.

According to Calciomercato.com, Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the defender, and might be willing to use the Alvaro Morata card.

The Spaniard had returned to Turin last summer on an initial loan deal, and the Old Lady will have the right to redeem his services on a permanent basis for an additional 45 million euros.

Fabio Paratici and company are undoubtedly reluctant to pay such a figure amidst the current financial difficulties, but a certain exchange including Demiral would lower the cost.

The tough young man’s characteristics would be well-appreciated by Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

Nonetheless, the report adds that Everton have been talking with the player’s agents for several weeks now, and are ready to launch an initial bid worth between 25 and 30 millions.

Juventus bought the center back from Sassuolo back in the summer of 2019, and his transfer fee was estimated to be around 18 millions.