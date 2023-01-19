Not just Juventus, Agnelli also leaves Exor and Stellantis

Andrea Agnelli is set to take time away from his family businesses, not just Juventus, as a new report gives more details about his future path.
The heir to the Agnelli fortune spent a decade as the leading figure at Juventus and turned the Bianconeri into the biggest club in Italian football.
However, as investigators closed in on the club for financial irregularities, he and his board of directors resigned from their position last year.
A new leader has emerged at Juve and now a report on Calciomercato reveals he has also left the roles he occupied at Exor and Stellantis.
Juve FC Says
Agnelli was a terrific leader and Juventus will miss having him as its head for now until the new leaders prove they can continue his good work.
It remains unclear why he is leaving the roles at the other companies, but the 47-year-old can be proud of his time at Juve and fans will always welcome him back to the Allianz Stadium.
The club’s supporters will hope the new president and his board will perform well and make them not wish they still had Agnelli.
The organisation has been well-run, which will make the job of the new leaders much more straightforward.
2 Comments
he`ll be back, because people gloss over the mess we are in NOW because of him with things done years ago, exactly like allegri. #Banter
well run? another euro humiliation, in court and name in the mud yet again, super league fiasco still on the horizon or is that scrapped now? that`s not well run, a WHOLE BOARD doesn`t resign if it`s well run . You don`t need a `project` for a well-run club. Enough gaslighting to power a major city.