Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem

Juventus has scored just 13 league goals this season despite boasting some of the finest attacking players in Serie A.

The Bianconeri attack is made up of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Moise Kean.

These players are accomplished and they are at the club because they proved their worth at their previous homes.

Yet the Bianconeri cannot get them to score as many goals as possible and this has affected the team’s position in different competitions.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only Serie A side struggling for goals, as a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the league has seen fewer strikes than last season.

It reveals the clubs have scored only 254 in the first 100 games of this league campaign.

That is 60 goals less than in the previous season or 19% fewer strikes and it is one reason the teams at the top of the league table are close to each other.

Juve FC Says

Scoring enough goals is the only way to win matches and Juve must start getting them.

Because other clubs are also struggling to get goals, we need to wake up fast and return to the top of the league table.