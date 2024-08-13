Juventus and Milan are reportedly close to finalizing the transfer of Pierre Kalulu to Turin, but this might not be the end of the two clubs’ collaboration on the market.

As reported last night, the Bianconeri are in advanced negotiations with the Rossoneri and the player’s entourage.

The Old Lady has recently missed out on Jean-Clair Todibo who signed for West Ham, so they swiftly restored to Kalulu.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the talks between Juventus and Milan might also involve four other players.

The first name on the list is Federico Chiesa whose services have been offered to the Diavolo.

The 26-year-old isn’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans for this season, and the management is desperate to sell him before his contract expires next summer.

However, the source notes that Chiesa’s wages are considered above Milan’s current financial parameters. The 26-year-old currently earns 5 million euros and is gunning for a 6M.

The next name on the list is Weston McKennie who is yet another out-of-favor player in Turin.

Juventus have offered the USMNT star to their Serie A rivals, but Milan are now primarily focused on signing Youssouf Fofana.

Then we have Alexis Saelemaekers who proved his worth last season under Motta’s guidance while on loan at Bologna.

However, the source believes that Juventus have other priorities for the wing department, including Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao, but they could resort to Saelemaekers if they fail to land their main targets.

The last name mentioned by the pink newspaper is Arkadiusz Milik who has been omitted from the Juventus squad.

Milan would like to wrap up the attacking department by landing a new striker, and the Pole could be one of the names on the shortlist.