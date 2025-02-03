EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus of Juventus during the Serie A TIM match between Empoli FC and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

While Juventus are finalising the transfer of Lloyd Kelly, the club could also poach the services of Nicolo Bertola ahead of Monday’s deadline.

As reported in recent hours, Kelly landed in Turin on Sunday night and is now undergoing all necessary procedures before being announced as the Old Lady’s fourth signing of the winter after Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga.

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a loan move from Newcastle United with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The total cost of the operation could exceed 15 million euros.

But while the English defender should be the last immediate addition to Thiago Motta’s squad, the club could still pull off one more signing, albeit one for the future.

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are keen to secure the services of Nicolo Bertola today.

The 21-year-old is a Spezia youth product who has now cemented himself as a stalwart at the back for the Aquilotti. The central defender also has an eye for goal as evidenced by three three strikes and two assists this season.

Sadly for the Ligurians, they are set to lose the services of their academy product either today or next summer, as the Italy U21 starlet refused to extend his contract beyond June.

Bertola’s situation has alerted several suitors, including the likes of Inter and Atalanta who would like to add him to Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad immediately due to their ongoing injury crisis.

Nevertheless, Juventus are determined to prevail in the race and try to win Spezia’s favour by allowing them to maintain the defender’s services on loan until the end of the season. This could be a key factor in the equation since the Ligurians are currently pushing for a promotion to Serie A.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Italian giants will be able to strike an agreement with the Serie B side before the end of the day.