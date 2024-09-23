Genoa have been dealt with a couple of blows ahead of next Saturday’s Serie A contest against Juventus.

The Grifone are coming off a defeat in Venezia, one that witnessed a truly horrific injury to Ruslan Malinovskyi.

The freak accident occurred when the Ukrainian went sliding to the ground, but his foot got stuck underneath his body, thus breaking his ankle.

Needless to say, the 31-year-old will be out of action for a comprehensive amount of time after undergoing surgery today.

But according to Telenord via Calciomercato, Alberto Gilardino has also lost the services of Junior Messias.

The Brazilian has been dealing with an adductor problem and has now suffered a relapse.

Therefore, the 33-year-old will skip the midweek Derby against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia, and is unlikely to recover in time for the weekend encounter against Juventus.

This is another blow for the Grifone who are still struggling to cope without their departed strikers Albert Gudmundsson and Mateo Retegui who joined Fiorentina and Atalanta respectively in the final weeks of the summer transfer session.

For his part, Juventus coach Thiago Motta will be without Arkadiusz Milik on his return to Genoa, while Francisco Conceicao is also likely to miss the contest.

The Serie A fixture will take place at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. It kicks off on Saturday, 18:00 CET.