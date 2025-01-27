With one week remaining before the transfer market doors slam shut, the future of Nicolo Fagioli is still hanging in the air.

While several tipped the 23-year-old to play an instrumental part in Thiago Motta’s plans this season, it has been quite the opposite. The midfielder had an encouraging start, collecting several appearances, but suddenly fell off the saddle.

Nowadays, Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners Khephren Thuram, Weston McKennie and even Douglas Luiz are all ahead of him in the pecking door, even though several of these aforementioned names haven’t exactly taken the Allianz Stadium by storm.

So despite being a fan favourite, the Juventus youth product has been left starving for playing time in recent months, with many observers feeling the situation has become intolerable, suggesting a breakup could be inevitable at this stage.

But while Fagioli has been (unofficially) on the market since the start of the month, Juventus have yet to receive a concrete bid from any of his suitors, but mere enquiries. However, with deadline day fast approaching, this saga could be coming to a head.

In recent days, Olympique Marseille have reportedly intensified their attempts to lure the Italy international to Southern France and reunite him with his former Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot.

However, the formula remains the main hurdle in the face of this deal, as the Ligue 1 giants want the player on loan with an option to buy, while the Bianconeri insist on an obligation-to-buy clause.

Nevertheless, OM isn’t the only club trying to acquire Fagioli at this stage. According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Fiorentina are also keeping an eye on the player, even though their main target to bolster the midfield is Monza’s Warren Bondo.

On the other hand, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) reveals that Parma are interested in signing Fagioli, but only on a dry loan.

So it remains to be seen if any of these tracks will concretely develop in the coming hours.