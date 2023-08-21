While rumors linking Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic with the exit door have eased off recently, another Juventus striker could be on the move before the end of the summer transfer session.

Yesterday, Moise Kean was out of the squad that returned victorious from Udine. The Italian missed the trip with an injury.

In recent weeks, Milan have emerged as a suitor for the 23-year-old. The Rossoneri would reportedly love to lure the former Everton man towards San Siro.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Stefano Pioli’s club isn’t the only club tracking the striker in the final stage of the transfer market.

The source claims that in addition to Milan, Sevilla and Fulham are also keeping tabs on Kean.

As the report explains, the West Londoners certainly have the necessary cash to conduct the operation having just sold Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal for 52 million euros.

Kean is a Juventus youth product who became a regular member of the first team in 2019, before being sold to Everton in the following summer.

Following a disappointing campaign in Merseyside, the Italian international spent a year on loan with Paris Saint-Germain before making his return to Turin in 2021.

Over the last couple of seasons, the striker produced prolific displays on some occasions but has been mostly inconsistent in front of goal.

With Vlahovic and Chiesa regaining their optimal physical conditions, Kean may struggle for playing time this season, especially amidst the lack of European football.