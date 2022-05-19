In the last few seasons, the middle of the park has been the Bianconeri’s ultimate Achilles heel. While the arrivals of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria have been a step in the right direction, they didn’t entirely solve the issue, as the department still lacks creativity as a well as natural Regista.

So could the club put an end to the misery by pulling off two major coups in one summer?

In the last few days, Juventus have accelerated the negotiations with Paul Pogba’s camp. The Frenchman’s contract with Manchester United is about to expire, and the Serie A giants are hoping to lure him back to Turin.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner isn’t the lone name on the agenda. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is currently in London and is holding meetings with Chelsea regarding the purchase of Jorginho.

The Italo-Brazilian has been on the club’s shortlist for a while, and this summer could prove to be the right timing to launch a serious bid for the deep-lying playmaker.

The Euro 2020 winner has been plying his trade at the Stamford Bridge since 2018 after making the switch from Napoli alongside his then-manager Maurizio Sarri. His current deal with the Blues expires in 2023.

The report adds that Cherubini could also hold talks with his predecessor Fabio Paratici who’s currently in charge at Tottenham. The former Juventus director is a big fan of Weston McKennie, and the Bianconeri could sacrifice the American’s services to make room for new arrivals.