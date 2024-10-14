While Milan Skriniar has emerged as the main runner-up for the role, Juventus are also monitoring alternative options to replace Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian suffered a devastating ACL injury in recent weeks that will rule him out of action likely until the end of the season, leaving the Bianconeri short at the back.

Therefore, the Italian giants will be looking to bolster their ranks with a new defender in January.

Several reports in the Italian media have already identified Skriniar as the most suitable candidate for the role given his eagerness to find himself a new club as soon as possible after being reduced to a benchwarmer at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Old Lady would like to sign the Slovakian on loan, especially if the French champions are willing to contribute in his wages.

But according to IlBianconero, Juventus are also considering four other profiles for the role.

The source begins with Jakub Kiwior who is finding limited space at Arsenal. The 24-year-old had previously impressed under the guidance of Thiago Motta during their time together at Spezia.

The second name on the list is Maxence Lacroix who made the move from Wolfsburg to Crystal Palace in the summer, albeit he doesn’t represent an immediate solution, but potentially one for the future.

The source also mentions Empoli’s Adrian Ismajli, a 28-year-old Albanian defender who has been plying his trade in Italian football since 2020.

Finally, the report mentions Pedro Felipe, a 20-year-old Brazilian who’s already on the club’s books, currently representing Juventus Next Gen.