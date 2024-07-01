Juventus have already announced the capture of Douglas Luiz and are edging closer to signing Khephren Thuram, before turning their attention to three other positions.

Moreover, the Bianconeri have found an agreement with Monza over Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, with only the signatures missing.

But according to JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants will follow up on these moves by enhancing three other departments, as the management looks to present Thiago Motta with a solid squad capable of competing on all levels.

The first position to address is the centre-back, with Riccardo Calafiori remaining the club’s ideal profile for the job.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence last season under Motta’s guidance. Therefore, the Italo-Brazilian would love to reunite with his former Bologna pupil.

Then we have the attacking-midfield dilemma. Although Teun Koopmeiners remains the ultimate dream, Juventus are struggling to reach Atalanta’s asking price (60 million euros).

So it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will be able to raise funds by offloading some of their players in order to land the 26-year-old Dutchman.

Finally, Juventus will try to acquire a new winger, especially if Federico Chiesa ends up leaving the club.

While several profiles have been linked with the club, the source mentions Man United’s Jadon Sancho who spent the last six months on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer, but his hefty wages remain the main obstacle for the Old Lady.