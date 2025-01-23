Juventus and Chelsea are working on finalizing their agreement for Renato Veiga, but their dialogue could also involve Douglas Luiz.

The Bianconeri’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly blitzed to London to secure the Veiga deal. The 21-year-old Portuguese defender should seal a move to Turin in the coming days, signing for the Old Lady on a dry loan until the end of the season.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Douglas Luiz who had a difficult first of the season at Continassa.

The Serie A giants bought the Brazilian from Aston Villa following an exceptional campaign that saw him score 10 goals and create as many assists across all competitions, helping the Villains clinch a historic Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri splashed 50 million euros to secure his services (including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenecha who went in the opposite direction).

However, the 26-year-old endured a miserable first half of the season between injuries and physical issues. While his situation has slightly improved as of late thanks to a few starting appearances, he remains far from the star who delighted Villa Park in previous years.

As the source explains, Juventus are only willing to consider a permanent sale, as it would help them fund other operations on the market. They might also be open to a loan move if it includes an obligation to buy.

So it remains to be seen if this track will develop in the coming hours. But in the meantime, Juventus will be preoccupied in sorting out all the remaining details in their agreement with Chelsea for Veiga who would become the club’s third January acquisition after Alberto Costa and Randal Kolo Muani – albeit the latter has yet to be registered due to a bureaucratic issue with PSG.