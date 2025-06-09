ROME, ITALY - MAY 15: Massimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of Juventus, reacts after being shown a red card during the Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Final match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at Olimpico Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would reportedly like to have to Mattia Perin at his disposal once again following his move to Milan.

The 57-year-old made his return to Milanello more than 11 years after his exit. He had been on the shelf since May 2024, when Juventus terminated his contract in the aftermath of his iconic outburst in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

Several Juventus stars linked to Milan

Since his return to Milan, Allegri has been linked with some of his old Juventus players. The list even includes the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa (now at Liverpool), even though his relationship with the pair wasn’t always ideal.

On the other hand, Andrea Cambiaso was a less surprising target, especially having made his breakthrough at Juventus under the guidance of the Livorno native.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri swiftly closed the door on the Rossoneri’s approach, refusing to consider selling their best wingback to their direct rivals.

In recent hours, Perin became the latest Juventus player to land on Milan’s shortlist, as revealed by Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

Allegri wants Mattia Perin at Milan?

As the Roman newspaper explains, the Diavolo would need a new goalkeeper if they end up splitting ways with Mike Maignan.

The source claims this would be a low-cost operation for Milan, suggesting that Juventus might be willing to release Perin either for free or for a marginal figure, despite having him under contract until June 2027.

The Genoa youth product has been on Juve’s books since the summer of 2018. His time at the club was interrupted by an 18-month loan spell with the Grifone when Gianluigi Buffon returned to Turin for a second stint.

The Italian has always played second fiddle at the Allianz Stadium, but he’s highly respected by the management and the fanbase for his reliable displays and great professionalism.