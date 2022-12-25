Not just Vlahovic, Juventus can build their midfield and defence around these players

Juventus wants to build their attack around Dusan Vlahovic and splashed the cash to sign him from Fiorentina at the start of this season.

The striker has maintained a fine goalscoring form at the club since he moved to the Allianz Stadium, and he is still just 22, meaning he can be their leading striker in the next decade.

However, Juve must also find players to build other positions on their team around, and we discuss two men who could be trusted to lead the club in midfield and defence.

The Bianconeri have also changed their midfield and defensive players in the last few summers, meaning some new men are in the group now.

Several players are impressing in its midfield, but one man they can easily build it around is Manuel Locatelli.

The 24-year-old joined last season and has been in fine form, he is beginning to mature into a very experienced player, and the club can safely build its midfield around him.

Leonardo Bonucci is certainly on his last Juve deal as injuries continue to plague him. However, one man who Juve can trust their defence around is Gleison Bremer.

Although this is his first season at the club, he has been a terrific addition to their squad and will be valuable in the next few terms.