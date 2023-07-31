For one reason or another, Denis Zakaria couldn’t quite carve himself a place at Juventus. The midfielder joined the club in January 2022, only to leave for Chelsea the following summer.

The Blues opted against maintaining the player’s services following a forgettable loan stint, thus, he returned to Turin where he’s currently training separately awaiting his next move.

But the good news for the Bianconeri is that they’re about to register decent capital gains from the 26-year-old’s departure.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are simultaneously negotiating with three different clubs for Zakaria, including West Ham United.

The Hammers have been leading the race for quite some time now. But following positive talks over the weekend, the source claims that the Bianconeri made progress on three different fronts.

The report names RB Leipzig and Monaco as the alternative options for the Switzerland international. The pink newspaper claims that all three clubs are now willing to splash 20 million euros for the player’s service.

For their part, Juventus have no preference as long as they’re going to collect a decent figure for the wantaway midfielder who arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach for just 8 million euros.

Therefore, Zakaria must now choose his next destination, which could be in the Premier League, the Bundesliga or Ligue 1.