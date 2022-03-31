Not just Zaniolo: Juventus interested in another Roma player

In the last few months, the track that leads Nicolò Zaniolo to Turin is becoming more apparent with every passing day.

The young Italian made his return to the pitch this season following two back-to-back ACL injuries that ruled him out for almost two years.

But despite an encouraging start to the season, the winger has fallen down in José Mourinho’s pecking order. The Special One even dropped the player from the formation that beat Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

Therefore, the former Inter and Fiorentina player could become Paulo Dybala’s replacement at Juventus next season.

But according to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, Zaniolo isn’t the only Roma player wanted by Juventus. In fact, the Bianconeri are also interested in the services of Bryan Cristante.

The 27-year-old made the switch to the Italian capital in 2019 on the back of a strong campaign at Atalanta. His current contract with the Giallorossi expires in 2024 (just like Zaniolo’s).

The Milan youth product primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, but he occasionally covers at center back.

Juve FC say

Cristante is a holding midfielder who can cover spaces on the pitch and fight for every ball. In short, his main characteristics are similar to the Old Lady’s current crop of midfielders (the likes of Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot).

Although the Euro 2020 winner is a decent player, what Juventus need at the moment is a midfielder who can add creativity to the middle of the park rather than muscle.