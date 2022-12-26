Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets

Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach.

Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.

A report on Calciomercato reports Brazil also has Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino on their shortlist of targets to be their next manager.

This means they are competing with Juve for three impressive managers, and it could be hard for the Bianconeri to win the race for their signature.

Juve FC Says

Brazil is one of the world’s best footballing countries, and any manager could jump at the chance to manage their national team, considering the star players they would work with.

However, if Juve wants any of these bosses, they could choose to stay in Europe over managing Brazil because they would have very little to do until international breaks.

For now, Max Allegri is doing an amazing job, and it makes little sense for us to think about replacing him, especially when his team looks good enough to win the league.