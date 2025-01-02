While Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as their ultimate transfer target, Juventus are reportedly following Randal Kolo Muani with the same passion.

Over the past few weeks, Cristiano Giuntoli has been reiterating at almost every opportunity that the Bianconeri are only looking to bolster their defence in January. However, the Football Director has finally admitted that the club could be enticed to enhance other departments if the right circumstances occur, even if he remained coy when asked about Zirkzee.

The Dutchman endured an utterly miserable first half of the season at Old Trafford following his move from Bologna. The situation reached its boiling point on Monday when he was cheered off by his own supporters while being hauled off in the middle of the first half with his team trailing by two goals to Newcastle United. Many have considered it as the point of no return in his rapport with the club and its new manager Ruben Amorim.

Juventus are widely considered the favourites to land the 23-year-old who would certainly relish a return to Serie A and a reunion with Thiago Motta.

But according to Alfredo Pedulla, Kolo Muani is equally popular amongst the Bianconeri hierarchy. The journalist claims the French striker is ‘liked’ by the Serie A giants ‘at least as much as’ Zirkzee.

Like the Dutchman, the 26-year-old experienced a torrid first half of the season, and has now been omitted from Luis Enrique’s plans, so an exit from Paris Saint-Germain appears inevitable.

Obviously, the Bianconeri won’t be able to afford a mid-season transfer, but they can at least attempt to sign the 2022 World Cup finalist on an initial loan deal before trying to seal a permanent move next summer.

In the meantime, Dusan Vlahovic remains the solitary option in attack for Juventus, while Arkadiusz Milik is set to return this month following a six-month hiatus.