The atmosphere at the Juventus dressing room remains uneasy with Max Allegri and a host of players yet to figure out what the future holds for them.

This could be a summer of turmoil for the Bianconeri, with the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli ringing the changes.

Many expect him to begin from the dugout, by giving Allegri and the technical staff their marching orders despite having one year left on their contracts.

But while the managerial situation is well-illustrated at this point, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) notes how Allegri isn’t the only one at the club who’s facing an uncertain future, as several players are also waiting to find out what the future has in store for them.

With their deals expiring at the end of the season, Adrien Rabiot and Daniele Rugani may be the two most urgent matters on the renewal front.

The Bianconeri will be looking to keep the French midfielder at the club, but could face competition from foreign suitors. As for the Italian defender, his agent tipped him to pen a renewal a while ago, but there haven’t been concrete developments on this front just yet.

Moreover, Juventus have a host of players who are running on contracts expiring in 2025. The list includes the three first-team goalkeepers, club captain Danilo, Moise Kean, Weston McKennie Samuel Iling-Junior and Federico Chiesa.

Therefore, Juventus should act decisively in this regard, either by renewing their deals or putting them on the market, as they wouldn’t want to lose their services for free a year later.