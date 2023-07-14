As reported last evening, Juventus have decided to oust club captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna bluntly told the aging defender that he’s no longer part of the technical project.

The 36-year-old must find himself a new club or will see out his final contractual year on the sidelines.

However, the Euro 2020 winner isn’t the only one who’ll be left out at Continassa.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Juventus have also decided to cut Weston McKennie, Denis Zakaria and Arthur Melo from the first team.

All three midfielders have been placed on the market and won’t travel with the rest of the squad for the upcoming United States tour.

This is hardly surprising news as the club had already attempted to offload all three players last season.

The trio joined Premier League clubs on loan, but they all failed to secure permanent transfers.

Zakaria signed for Chelsea last summer, but it proved to be a turbulent campaign for both the player and the club.

For his part, Arthur couldn’t even make a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool in what was an injury-riddled season at Anfield Road.

Finally, McKennie joined Leeds United in January but his experience culminated in a relegation to the English Championship.