In addition to their oncoming onslaught for Andrea Cambiaso, Manchester City are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Cityzens are expected to launch a bid for the Italian fullback in the coming hours, while Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli admitted the club would reflect on the proposal. Cambiaso would effectively replace Kyle Walker who is on his way out of the club after requesting a transfer, and could wind up at Milan.

But while the 24-year-old’s future in Turin remains shrouded in mystery, Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) reveals that Man City are also keeping an eye on Luiz.

The 26-year-old had a stint with the English champions in the past, representing their U23 side while he was still a young up-and-commer looking to make his break in English football.

He eventually hit stardom during his time at Aston Villa, and his exploits earned him a big move to Juventus for 50 million euros (the sum included the values of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior who headed in the opposite direction).

As the source explains, Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t submit an official offer, but requested information on the Brazil international, particularly asking for his availability on loan. However, the Bianconeri turned down the proposal, as they aren’t interested in offloading Luiz, at least not in this sort of formula.

The Athletic (via IlBianconero) also weighs in on the story, insisting that Juventus are only willing to part ways with the summer signing on a permanent deal if they were to receive a lucrative bid, or at least a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy

The creative midfielder has yet to hit his stride in Turin, as his first half of the season was plagued by physical problems and included a two-month layoff due to a muscle injury. Hence, he has yet to carve himself a starting role in Thiago Motta’s formation.