In addition to Andrea Cambiaso, Manchester City are reportedly gunning for Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The Cityzens’ interest in the full-back is well-illustrated at this point. They already tried to sign him last January after parting ways with Kyle Walker. But in the end, the parties weren’t able to find an agreement, while the 25-year-old’s recurring ankle issues may have derailed the operation.

In the end, the Premier League giants ended up spending their January war chest on Porto’s Nico Gonzalez who arrived as a replacement injured Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri. Nevertheless, Cambiaso remains on City’s radar, with several sources still expecting an onslaught in January.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are hoping to keep Kenan Yildiz beyond the summer, so they could decide to sacrifice Cambiaso instead.

The Bianconeri requested a whopping €80 million in January, but they could drop down to a more realistic figure in the summer, in the region of €60-70 million. The Genoa youth product would also see his salary doubled from €2.5 million per year to €5m.

Moreover, Man City are searching the market for a new goalkeeper, as Ederson is expected to depart. The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Pep Guardiola’s club has identified Di Gregorio as a potential solution.

But while Juventus are willing to do business for Cambiaso, they’re expected to adopt a sterner stance on the 27-year-old custodian.

So unless they receive a monstrous offer that cannot be resisted, the Bianconeri will be keen to keep the former Monza star in Turin.

Juventus spent 4.5 million euros to secure the goalkeeper’s services on loan, but they will pay the Biancorossi an additional 13.5 million euros to make the deal permanent.

This season, Di Gregorio has made 37 appearances in all competitions, conceding 36 goals in the process, while registering 16 clean sheets.