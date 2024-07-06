AS Roma has been linked with a move for Federico Chiesa this summer after he was informed he could leave Juventus. However, Chiesa is not the only Juve player Roma is interested in.

The Bianconeri are beginning a new era under Thiago Motta, and as part of this transition, several players are expected to depart.

Motta, bringing in a new system, has identified the players who do not fit into his plans.

As a result, Juventus is looking to offload some players, and Arthur Melo is also on Roma’s radar.

The Brazilian midfielder has been out of Juventus’ plans for some time after struggling to make an impact.

He spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, performing well and helping the team reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

Despite his improved form, Arthur remains outside the plans of Juventus and needs to find a new club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arthur has attracted interest from several clubs, with AS Roma being one of the most serious suitors.

The Rome club is now looking to add him to their squad and could enter talks with Juventus over his signing.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is not in our plans, and we have to get rid of him as soon as we can, even if it means terminating his contract so that he can leave.