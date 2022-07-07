Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus were already looking for a defender who can fill the void left by the legendary captain who recently signed for Los Angeles FC.

But with Matthijs de Ligt potentially following him towards the exit door, the Bianconeri might want to sign two new center backs rather than one.

As we reported yesterday, Juventus officials met with agent Fali Ramadini to discuss the potential transfer of his client Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese has one year left on his contract with Napoli, and the two parties could be willing to break up if the right offer arrives.

But according to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the talks didn’t exclusively revolve around Koulibaly.

In fact, Ramadani also represents Nikola Milenkovic, who’s another interesting Serie A defender with an expiring contract.

The transfer expert claims that if Juventus end up selling de Ligt, they may attempt to sign the Fiorentina defender alongside the Napoli stalwart.

“They also spoke of Milenkovic. Juve prepares the ground if a request for De Ligt arrives from Chelsea or Bayern Munich,” said Di Marzio during an appearance on Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“If the Dutchman is sold, Juve will replace him with one or two defenders.”