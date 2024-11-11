Manchester United could be facing competition from Italy for the services of Juventus captain Danilo, as Napoli have reportedly entered the fray.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, but has now lost his automatic starting berth. Even with Gleison Bremer out with an injury, Thiago Motta prefers the partnership of Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti at the heart of the backline, while Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Savona and Juan Cabal are all ahead of him in the pecking order for the fullback roles.

Moreover, the Brazil captain failed to impress in his most recent starts against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma, as he was generally considered the weakest link at the back. So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus would entertain offers for the experienced defender in January, as it would allow them to pocket a small transfer fee instead of losing him for free in June.

The transfer market expert relays the rumors that emerged from England over the last 48 hours regarding Man United’s interest in Danilo. It is said that the club’s new manager Ruben Amorim could request the Brazilian as he looks to add some strength and experience to the defensive department.

Nevertheless, Albanese claims the Red Devils aren’t Danilo’s solitary suitors, as some Serie A clubs could be looking to pounce on the situation, and chief among them is Napoli who are also in the market for a new defender.

In the meantime, the player himself will look to evaluate his future which looks increasingly away from Turin. The club captain has recently taken an important initiative by relieving the club from an automatic renewal clause which would have allowed him to extend his contract for another year in case he features in 50% of the matches throughout the season.