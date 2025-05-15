Juventus are determined to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer, but another striker will be needed to shore up the attacking department.

The Bianconeri are expected to overhaul their frontline, as their current three centre-forwards could all leave, albeit for different reasons.

Randal Kolo Muani arrived on a dry loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January, and his deal will expire at the end of the season. The Frenchman also lost his main sponsor in Turin, Thiago Motta, when the Italian Brazilian manager was sacked in March.

Juventus set to revamp their attack

Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly likely to leave after failing to agree with the management on a contract renewal. The Serie A giants will be looking to sell the Serbian instead of having him run out his contract, especially since his performances have been hardly inspiring.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik has been on the sidelines with a knee injury since June. Whether the 30-year-old stays or leaves remains to be seen, but he cannot be considered more than a backup option at this stage.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are determined to sign two new strikers in the summer.

Juventus keen to sign Osimhen & Lucca

The 53-year-old is hellbent on landing his old Napoli pupil, Osimhen, even though striking an agreement with his old patron, Aurelio De Laurentiis, will be a daunting task.

Nevertheless, even if Juventus succeed in signing the Nigerian, they won’t rest on their laurels, as the latter will require an understudy.

The Turin-based newspaper identifies Lorenzo Lucca as one of the main candidates for that role.

The 24-year-old Italian has been on the Old Lady’s radar since his early career days at Pisa. This season, he has been efficient in front of goal for Udinese, bagging 13 strikes between the Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The giant centre-forward will miss Udinese’s trip to Turin this weekend due to a yellow-card suspension, but his future might lie at the Allianz Stadium.