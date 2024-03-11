Between staunch supporters and vigorous detractors, the rift within the Juventus fanbase continues to grow over Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri fans on social media have long launched a campaign against the under-fire manager, asking for his sacking by bombarding the club’s accounts with the #AllegriOut hashtag.

Nevertheless, others came to the 56-year-old’s defense, pointing the finger towards the hierarchy that failed to provide the coach with a truly competitive squad.

But as Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) notes, this division is no longer exclusive to social media, but has now crept into the Allianz Stadium.

This rift certainly came to light during yesterday’s clash with Atalanta, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

During the match, the Ultras manning the Curva Sud once again voiced their support for Allegri. They even displayed a banner celebrating the manager’s 1000-point milestone.

Nevertheless, the rest of the stadium was far less friendly towards the Livorno native.

At the end of the first half, the Bianconeri found themselves trailing. Therefore, several sections of the stadium reacted with whistles and jeers aimed at the manager and his players.

However, this was partially overshadowed by the loud support generated by the Ultras who were determined to cheer on Allegri and his men.

This phenomenon was almost replicated at the final whistle, even though the jeers weren’t as loud.

As the source notes, this rift risks enlarging if the team doesn’t turn the page and get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.