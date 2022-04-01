“Not Pogba,” Brady says Frenchman is too inconsistent for Juventus

Former Juventus star, Liam Brady, doesn’t believe the club should sign Paul Pogba because the Frenchman is too inconsistent.

Pogba spent the first part of his career on the books of Juventus between 2012 and 2016 before he returned to Manchester United.

He has remained at the English club since then, but this could be his last season there and he has been linked with a return to Juve.

A move back to the Allianz Stadium is one that their fans will love, but can he contribute to their progress if they pull off the transfer?

Brady certainly doesn’t think so and when asked which midfielder should the club sign, he said via Football Italia: “Not Pogba, look at him, he is not consistent, he doesn’t help the team.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba seems to have underachieved in his career because it promised so much at the start when he was on the books of the Bianconeri.

He helped them to win several trophies, and we nearly won the Champions League with him in the squad as well.

However, at United, he has been very inconsistent which has caused problems between him and the club and has also seen some of their fans turn against him.

He could do a job at Juve, but we cannot trust him to be the player he was before he left Turin.