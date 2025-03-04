Last night, Juventus triumphed over Verona in Serie A, with the goals coming from midfielders Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners. The victory was crucial for the Bianconeri as they continue their pursuit of the leading pack in Serie A, aiming to get back into the title race. With Juventus already eliminated from the cup competitions, fans now expect the team to secure a top-four finish in the league. However, the question arises: is it realistic to expect them to contend for the Scudetto?

The win against Verona is not the first instance in which Juventus has relied on midfielders or defenders to score and secure a result. Unlike most teams, who typically depend on their attackers to deliver goals, Juventus has shown that they are not like other sides in this regard. This ability to score from positions other than the forward line has been particularly valuable given the current struggles of key attacking players such as Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula, Dusan Vlahovic, and Randal Kolo Muani, all of whom are currently misfiring.

Juventus has successfully built a team capable of scoring from various areas on the pitch, which has allowed them to continue securing results despite the challenges up front. While goals from their attackers remain important, the team has demonstrated that it is not solely dependent on them to win games. The ability to get goals from other positions has made Juventus a more versatile and unpredictable team. If they continue to score from various areas of the pitch, they will become even more difficult for opponents to anticipate, which could prove invaluable as they push for higher positions in the league.

The win against Verona emphasised how Juventus can adapt when their usual goal-scorers are not firing. The contributions from midfielders Thuram and Koopmeiners were pivotal in securing the three points, demonstrating the team’s depth and resilience. With continued performances like this, Juventus could still make a significant impact in the Serie A title race, even if their primary attackers are not in peak form.