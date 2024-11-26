Juventus is considering plans to sign a new striker during the January transfer window. However, recent indications suggest they might not make any signings after all.

The Bianconeri have relied heavily on Dusan Vlahovic for much of this season, and the Serbian forward has performed admirably when fit.

Although his current injury is minor, it has highlighted the team’s vulnerability without a reliable frontman. Juventus needs to address this issue urgently.

The Bianconeri have had a strong start to the season, particularly in the league, where they remain unbeaten despite facing most of the top teams. However, they have struggled to secure victories in these crucial matches, largely due to a lack of goals.

In their match against Napoli, Juve was held to a goalless draw at home, even with Vlahovic starting. Similarly, the thrilling 4-4 draw against Inter Milan required a heroic second-half performance from Kenan Yildiz to avoid defeat. While they managed to edge past Lazio in October with a solitary goal, they have since been held to another draw in a key game against AC Milan.

Scoring has been a persistent issue. Vlahovic has been overworked since the start of the campaign, and it’s clear that Juventus must reinforce their striker position to sustain their momentum and compete effectively.

The return of Milik should not stop Juve from signing a striker

Juventus may choose not to sign a striker in January, instead banking on the return of Arkadiusz Milik from injury to bolster their attack. While the Poland international is expected to improve their frontline, his record raises questions.

Milik scored just four goals in 32 Serie A matches last season—a statistic that hardly reflects the calibre of a saviour for a top club like Juventus. Although experienced, his contributions in front of goal have been underwhelming.

If Juventus is serious about strengthening their attack, they must sign a new striker in January. This time, they need someone who brings more certainty in front of goal—a player capable of scoring at least 10 goals between January and May to help secure a strong finish to the season.

Failing to bring in a reliable goal-scorer would be a risky and naive decision, potentially costing Juve dearly. There is no guarantee that Milik and Vlahovic will both remain fit for the remainder of the season. If injuries were to strike again, Juventus could find themselves in an even worse position.

To avoid such a scenario, Juventus must act decisively in the transfer market, securing a forward who can consistently deliver the goals they desperately need.