Juventus might have to do without Andrea Cambiaso once more with a Coppa Italia clash against Cagliari just around the corner.

The full-back succumbed to injury in last weekend’s Serie A contest against his former club Bologna when he left his spot on the pitch to Jonas Rouhi, who recently picked up a knock himself, adding insult to injury. And with Juan Cabal ruled out of action until the end of the season with an ACL tear, the full-back department is well and truly dismantled.

Nicolo Savona and Danilo are the only available options for these roles, which leaves the centre-back spots without any backups for Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu, as Gleison Bremer is also out for the remainder of the season.

Therefore, Juventus have been desperately hoping for Cambiaso’s swift return to action. The 24-year-old luckily avoided a serious injury, as his medical tests only detected a muscle strain.

However, his condition still prevented him from taking part in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Manchester City and last night’s Serie A contest against Venezia, as he was deemed unready, as he still suffering some pain in the ankle.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) doesn’t expect him to shake off his injury in the next 48 hours and make himself available for the Coppa Italia contest against Cagliari.

Hence, Thiago Motta will have to do with those at his disposal at the moment, and it remains to be seen if he’ll resort to the Juventus Next Gen squad to give his first-team players a breather.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri can ill-afford another misstep, as their supporters have already run out of patience as portrayed by their post-match reaction which also resulted in a back-and-forth squabble with Dusan Vlahovic.

So even with a depleted backline, Juventus must make sure they appease their home supporters by advancing to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, preferably with a solid display.