Notable Juventus international World Cup players

Juventus is easily the most famous Italian football club. They have won a staggering 36 Serie A Championships and have also won the Coppa Italia 14 times, which makes them the most successful Serie A club of all time. Add two UEFA Champions Leagues to that, and it is easy to see their pedigree.

But how have their players fared on the world stage? Have there been any Juventus players who have made a name for themselves outside of Italian club football? In this article, we list six footballers who played for Juventus, who have had notable performances at the FIFA World Cup.

This is a fun article in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup and can get you in the footballing spirit. Another great way to do this is by looking at World Cup betting odds on platforms such as Fubo Sportsbook. You can see who the tournament favourites are and also look at the odds for the Golden Boot and the winners of the group stages.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane is a legendary footballer for both France and Juventus. He is often remembered more for his exploits for his country than he is for his fantastic career at Juve. He won multiple awards and competitions with Juventus and was also named the Serie A Foreign Footballer of the Year in his first season with the club.

For France, he won the World Cup in 1998 and was named the man of the match. In 2006, he also famously headbutted Marco Materazzi in the chest and got sent off.

Gianluigi Buffon

There are perhaps no goalkeepers as widely recognized and lauded as Gianluigi Buffon. He remains an incredible presence and is often regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time.

Buffon played for Juventus for 17 years and also enjoyed success with the Italian national team. This included winning the World Cup in 2006 and setting a record of conceding only two goals in seven matches.

Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero is possibly one of the best Juventus and Italian players of all time. He is a footballing legend and donned the black and white stripes for 19 years. During this time, he made over 500 appearances, and scored over 200 goals. This included six Serie A championships, one Coppa Italia and four Supercoppa Italianas.

With Italy, Del Piero enjoyed much success, including winning the World Cup in 2006. In the final against France, he took part in the penalty shoot-out and scored his kick.

Paul Pogba

Pogba remains a talented midfielder and one of the best footballing talents in the world. He has played most of his career at Juventus, but has also played at the English club, Manchester United. He remains a part of Juventus Football Club History.

With Juventus, he won four Serie A competitions and the Coppa Italia twice. For France, Pogba has been a successful player and has competed in both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. This included scoring a goal against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Ronaldo hasn’t had a World Cup title, he has always had amazing World Cup performances and remains the all-time leading international goal scorer. If you think of Portuguese international football, you automatically think of Ronaldo. He is synonymous with the country and has competed in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Ronaldo famously left Real Madrid after incredible success in La Liga and played for Juventus for three seasons between 2018 and 2021, scoring over 100 goals for the club.

Edgar Davids

Davids is an iconic Dutch footballer who was most recognizable by his protective glasses that he wore due to glaucoma. Regardless of this, he was a brilliant defensive midfielder and enjoy successful club and international careers.

He played for the longest at Juventus, between 1998 and 2004, and played an important role in their midfield. During this time, he partnered with the aforementioned Zidane, and won three Serie A leagues. Davids was a regular in the Dutch squad and most notably played in the France 1998 World Cup.

These are just a few of the great international players who have also enjoyed success at Juventus. It is clear that playing for the Bianconeri is beneficial and can lead to more than Serie A accolades. Indeed, footballing legends such as Zidane and Ronaldo have become household names and are often known just as much for their national play as they were for their club play.