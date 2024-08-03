Koopmeiners is a key player for Atalanta, and their goal remains to keep him in their squad for as long as possible.

La Dea does not wish to sell him this summer, but Juventus has expressed interest in signing him and has made their intentions clear.

The Bianconeri have reportedly submitted an initial bid for his signature, which La Dea is considering.

Atalanta wants at least €55 million for his transfer, and Juve could work on a deal to reach that amount in the coming days, potentially including some add-ons.