Atalanta director Luca Percassi has commented on the future of Teun Koopmeiners, insisting there has been no change in his status.

Koopmeiners is a key player for Atalanta, and their goal remains to keep him in their squad for as long as possible.

La Dea does not wish to sell him this summer, but Juventus has expressed interest in signing him and has made their intentions clear.

The Bianconeri have reportedly submitted an initial bid for his signature, which La Dea is considering.

Atalanta wants at least €55 million for his transfer, and Juve could work on a deal to reach that amount in the coming days, potentially including some add-ons.

Some reports suggest that the Old Lady is close to completing a move for him, but Luca Percassi was recently asked the state of things and he said: “He is still here, just like the other days. Nothing has changed,” as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

This does not mean Juve is not close to signing him, and there is a good chance that both clubs are speaking behind the scenes.

However, until he signs his contract as a Juve star, it will remain speculation.

We know how much it will cost us to sign him, and in the coming weeks, we will get to the point and add him to our squad.