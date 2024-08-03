Atalanta director Luca Percassi has commented on the future of Teun Koopmeiners, insisting there has been no change in his status.
Some reports suggest that the Old Lady is close to completing a move for him, but Luca Percassi was recently asked the state of things and he said: “He is still here, just like the other days. Nothing has changed,” as quoted by Football Italia.
Juve FC Says
This does not mean Juve is not close to signing him, and there is a good chance that both clubs are speaking behind the scenes.
However, until he signs his contract as a Juve star, it will remain speculation.
We know how much it will cost us to sign him, and in the coming weeks, we will get to the point and add him to our squad.
